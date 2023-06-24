Murad opens WB-funded Rs1.9bn sports complex in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a World Bank-funded Rs1.9 billion football ground and community centre project in Ibrahim Hyderi on Friday.

This is the second such project as on Wednesday Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had inaugurated another WB-funded Rs1.3bn Kakri Sports Complex in Lyari.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that this initiative was part of the government’s commitment to enhance the welfare of the youth and prioritise the development of future generations, encouraging their active participation in healthy activities and to foster their contributions towards the progress of the country.

CM Shah said that the remarkable upgrades in Ibrahim Hyderi village were made possible through the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP), which aimed to uplift the entire town by accommodating its dense population.

Says his govt committed to uplifting living standards of local population

“The comprehensive project included the reconstruction of new arterial roads such as Omar Colony Road, the enhancement of main roads and neighbourhood connecting streets and the development of open community spaces into better congregating places,” the CM said.

He added these improvements had not only provided better connectivity but also created attractive spaces for the local community to gather and socialise.

The CM was briefed that the project also focused on improving the functionality of the football ground, enabling night-time playing capacity by installing new floodlight towers and energy-efficient LED lights.

Additionally, the construction of two access gates and landscaping enhancements have greatly improved the outlook of the area, while the paving of parking surfaces has enhanced parking convenience and eliminated dust accumulation in the locality.

To cater to the needs of the community, the CM was informed, the project included the establishment of an equipment room for electrical appliances, a pavilion with benches and the use of tiles in rooms and restrooms under the pavilion.

The existing stadiums on both sides were also retrofitted to increase their capacity, ensuring a better spectator experience for sporting events. Furthermore, a new ceremony platform with a granite tile surface was developed, providing an elegant space for trophy presentations and other ceremonial activities.

The KNIP project placed significant emphasis on infrastructure resilience, incorporating a comprehensive storm water drainage system to mitigate the impact of heavy rains. The entrances to the upgraded facilities have been enhanced with new gates and aesthetically pleasing flower beds, offering an inviting and pleasant experience to visitors.

The CM expressed his admiration for the successful completion of these enhancements, commending the KNIP team’s dedication and hard work. He reiterated the government’s commitment to uplift the living standards of the local population and urged the public to have confidence in the government’s sincere efforts to serve the nation.

CM Shah said that the inauguration of these upgraded facilities in Ibrahim Hyderi not only fulfilled the promises made by the government to the public but also signified a significant step towards creating a thriving and inclusive community.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, MNA Agha Rafiullah, MPA Mehmood Alam Jamote and a large number of residents were also present during the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023