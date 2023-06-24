DAWN.COM Logo

June 24, 2023

US team meets Khadija Shah in jail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 09:56am

LAHORE: A delegation of US consul general held a one-hour meeting on Friday with Khadija Salman Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Ms Shah, along with hundreds of other PTI workers, was arrested in relation to the vandalism that occurred on May 9. The US consul general obtained permission from the Interior Ministry to meet Ms Shah due to her dual citizenship.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss her case and advocate for her release from jail.

Ms Shah is suspected to have played a leading role in the arson attack on Jinnah House, which currently serves as the residence of the Lahore corps commander. The attack took place following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case last month.

She was taken into custody on May 23 and was remanded for a seven-day judicial custody by an anti-terrorism court on May 24.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

