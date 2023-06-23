DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2023

BHC issues notices in sedition case against Imran

Saleem Shahid Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 06:39am

QUETTA: A division bench of the Balochistan High Court, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana, has issued notices to all respondents for July 25 in the petition filed by advocate Abdul Razaaq Shar, seeking action against former prime minister Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Amanullah Kanrani, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and counsel for the late advocate Razaaq Shar, filed an application for the hearing of the petition against Mr Khan and the government.

The petition is regarding the non-implementation of the Supreme Court order issued on April 7, 2022 in relation to the dissolution of the National Assembly by Mr Khan.

The division bench, in its order, stated that in view of the earlier order dated May 9, 2023, passed by the court in CP No. 563/2023 and the constitutional issues raised by the petitioner, the office is to issue a pre-admission notice to the respondents.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

