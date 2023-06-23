DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2023

Punjab cabinet rejects proposal for agri tax on five-acre land

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 10:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker cabinet on Thursday rejected the proposal to impose agricultural income tax on owners of five-acre land.

The 18th provincial cabinet meeting, presided over by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, decided to maintain the stamp duty rate at one per cent and approved amendments to the First Schedule of the Stamp Act 1899. Amendments to the Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 were also approved, abolishing all taxes and duties on IT business, education, and training in Punjab.

The cabinet approved the extension of contracts for employees of the hepatitis and infection control programme, as well as the provincial TB control programme.

Various matters related to the Universal Health Insurance Programme in Punjab were also approved. Additionally, the extension of contracts for 605 employees of the Directorate General of Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education was approved.

In terms of vehicle registration fees, a one per cent reduction was approved for vehicles ranging from 1500cc to 2000cc in Punjab, aligning them with the fees in Islamabad.

Regarding mining, the cabinet approved the revision of royalty rates for limestone and argillaceous clay in large-scale mining operations. To reduce subsidies in the transport department, a non-fare revenue generation model was approved, facilitating commercial activities at metro bus and orange line train stations.

Permission was granted to operationalise the Maj Gen Sheikh Al Mur bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum Gynae Hospital in the Gulab Wala area of 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang. The cabinet approved the grant implementation for the hospital and included the scheme in the annual development programme.

Additionally, the establishment of a council for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) was approved.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...
Pipe dreams
Updated 22 Jun, 2023

Pipe dreams

Any business that wishes to operate in the country needs to be organically embedded in its larger economy in order to thrive.
Blinken in Beijing
22 Jun, 2023

Blinken in Beijing

THOUGH US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China hardly heralded a new age of Sino-American...
Monstrous abuse
22 Jun, 2023

Monstrous abuse

IF Nelson Mandela’s famous quote linking a society’s true character to how it treats its children is used as a...