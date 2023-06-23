Head of Hindu community, son, driver kidnapped

SUKKUR: A head of the Hindu community was kidnapped along with his 10-year-old son and car driver by armed dacoits when they were on way from Kashmore to Badani, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the reports, the news about their abduction spread like widfire in Kashmore.

Consequently, a large number of members from the Hindu community gathered at a section of the Guddu link road and protested over the kidnapping of Mukhi Jagdish Kumar, his son Jai Deep and their car driver.

The police immediately cordoned off the kutcha area of Kashmore as they suspected that the alleged kidnappers had taken the victims there.

They said they would soon get the victims freed as a strong contingent of the police force had gone after the kidnappers.

Youth attempts suicide

A youth, identified as Shamshad, attempted suicide by throwing himself in front of the Sukkur Express. As a result he got his foot cut.

Railway staff said the youth, a resident of Sultan Kot, jumped on the railway track before the moving train and received serious injuries. He was referred to Sukkur hospital.

Imam Bakhsh, father of Shamshad, told police that his son wanted to marry a girl from another clan, which would have been against the tribal traditions. When the family refused, he took the extreme step, he added.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023