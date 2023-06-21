DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2023

Blast rips through Paris’ Latin Quarter, gas explosion suspected

Reuters Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 10:32pm
<p>French police and rescue team secure the area, after several buildings went on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France on June 21, 2023. — Reuters</p>

French police and rescue team secure the area, after several buildings went on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France on June 21, 2023. — Reuters

A blast ripped through a street in the busy Latin Quarter of central Paris on Wednesday, causing the facade of a design school popular with foreign students to collapse, blowing out windows and starting a huge blaze.

At least 16 people were injured, including seven who are in a critical condition, police said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it was too early to say what caused the blast.

But the local deputy mayor, Edouard Civel, referred to a gas explosion in a Twitter post and witnesses told BFM TV there had been a strong smell of gas moments before the blast.

Television images showed rubble from the Paris American Academy strewn across the Rue Saint-Jacques and smoke rising from at least two nearby buildings that were ablaze.

“I heard a huge explosion,” local bar employee Khal Ilsey said. “And as I was leaving the restaurant, I saw flames at the end of Rue Saint-Jacques.”

The blast occurred at 4:55pm local time (1455 GMT), just as workers were heading home.

More than 200 firefighters were involved in the emergency response. Television images showed firefighters manning hoses and aiming jets of water at the blaze while a plume of thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said later that the blaze had been brought under control.

Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement of central Paris leads from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral to the Sorbonne University and the Val de Grace military hospital and is a few blocks from the popular Jardin du Luxembourg.

The area is usually packed with tourists and foreign students in the early summer.

“I was at home writing … I thought it was a bomb,” said art historian Monique Mosser, adding that many of the windows in her building had been blown out by the blast’s shockwave.

“A neighbour knocked on the door and told me that the fire brigade were asking us to evacuate as quickly as possible. I grabbed my laptop, my phone. I didn’t even think to take get my medication.”

In 2019, a gas leak caused an explosion which killed 4 people and injured 66 in the 9th arrondissement. In April 2019, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, destroying much of the roof and causing other damage before it was extinguished.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thriving racket
Updated 21 Jun, 2023

Thriving racket

The FIA has swung into action and several traffickers allegedly involved in human smuggling have been arrested in the country.
The politics of cricket
21 Jun, 2023

The politics of cricket

WITH Najam Sethi pulling out of the race for chairmanship, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to have a third chief ...
Ali Wazir’s arrest
21 Jun, 2023

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE state’s cat-and-mouse game with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement seems to have resumed in earnest. One of its ...
Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...