Man’s nose, ear cut off for ‘honour’ in Chiniot

Published June 19, 2023

CHINIOT: A man’s nose and an ear were cut off by five men who suspected that he was having a relationship with their sister.

Muhammad Jafar and his brother Nasir Abbas, residents of village Tahli Rang Shah in tehsil Bhowana, were cutting fodder for their cattle on their land when five brothers, Riaz, Ata, Ahmad Bakhsh, Mukhtar, Muhammad Bakhsh, along with two unidentified accomplices, reached there and started beating Nasir with rods.

They caught Nasir’s arms and legs and one of them, Riaz, cut off his nose and right ear. They also tortured him with punches and kicks.

Later, the suspects started dancing over the injured victim, saying they had taught a lesson to Nasir for having a relationship with their sister.

Jafar and other villagers, including Asif and Shareef, rescued Nasir and shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment.

Bhowana police registered a case against the suspects and one of them, Mukhtar, had been arrested.

TRACED: The murderer of a woman whose partially mutilated body was found in Seem Nullah in the Muhammadwala Police Station area turned out to be her brother.

The body of Nazia Bibi, a daughter of Muhammad Sadiq, a resident of Muhammadwala village, was found in the drain.

Police identified the victim as Nazia and traced the killer who turned out to be Nazia’s brother, Ahmad Sher.

The suspect admitted that he had killed his sister in connivance with his friends, Mudassar; Maqsood, Arshid and Abdul Raheem, by strangling her. He suspected that his sister was having a relationship with someone.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023

