Pakistan ‘largely spared’ as Cyclone Biparjoy weakens after hitting India’s Gujarat

Authorities on Friday said that Pakistan was “largely spared” as Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm” after making landfall in India’s Gujarat, adding that the system was likely to weaken into a depression by evening.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that the cyclone had completed landfall in India’s Gujarat. “Pakistan was prepared but largely spared the full force. Sindh’s coastal areas, like Sujawal, were inundated by high sea levels but most people had been evacuated to safe ground,” she said.

The minister also thanked all authorities concerned for a “stellar coordination effort”.

Meanwhile, the latest alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that Biparjoy had weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm” from a “very severe cyclonic storm”.

It said that the cyclone was at a distance of 200km east-southeast of Keti Bandar, 180km southeast of Thatta and 270km east of Karachi, adding that currently rough sea conditions prevailed over the Arabian Sea.

“The system is likely to weaken further into a cyclonic storm by noon and subsequently into a depression by evening,” the alert said.

It said that widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied by squally winds were likely in Sindh’s Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts while heavy rain was likely in Thatta and Mirpurkhas districts today and tomorrow (Saturday).

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate falls and gusty winds likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts today, the alert said.

The weather alert said that a storm surge of 2-2.5 metres was expected along Keti Bandar and its surrounding areas, adding that sea conditions along the Sindh-Makran coast were likely to be rough.

It also advised fishermen to refrain from venturing out into the open sea until the system was over by June 17.

The PMD also released data of the amount of rainfall received over the last 24 hours. The data showed that the highest amount of rainfall was reported in Balochistan’s Barkhan and Zhob which received 45mm and 10mm, respectively.

In Sindh, Mithi received 41mm, Thatta 29mm, Diplo 29mm, Nagarparkar and Kaloi 16mm, Badin and Shaheed Benazirabad 10mm of rain.

Trees uprooted, roofs blown off in India’s Gujarat

A tree uprooted due to strong winds is seen before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India on June 15. — Reuters

Roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles uprooted in several parts of India’s western state of Gujarat Biparjoy made landfall overnight and heavy rain continued to lash the coast early on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

India’s weather department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and the neighbouring state of Rajasthan through Friday.

Biparjoy weakened after hitting land with a wind speed of 105 km per hour (65.24 miles per hour) to 115 kmph (136.7 mph) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general at the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Local television showed visuals of uprooted trees, people sheltering against strong winds and debris lying on roads in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Additional input from Reuters