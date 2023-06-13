How to stay safe during Cyclone Biparjoy
Evacuations continued in Sindh as Cyclone Biparjoy crept closer to the province’s coastal belt on Tuesday.
The latest alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre said the cyclone had moved further north-northwestward during the last 12 hours and had reduced in intensity from an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” into a “very severe cyclonic storm”.
The alert said that the cyclone now lay at a distance of about 410km south of Karachi and 400km south of Thatta.
Which areas will be affected?
While the cyclone approaches the southeast Sindh coast, dust/thunderstorm-rain and heavy squally winds of 80-100km/hr are expected in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts during 13-17 June. It is expected to make landfall between Pakistan’s Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat on June 15.
Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures, like kutcha houses, including solar panels etc. At the same time, storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) are expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements.
Dos and don’ts
Authorities like the Sindh government and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) tweeted the dos and don’ts of what to do in the lead up to, during and after the cyclone.
Before the cyclone, you should:
- Ignore rumours, stay calm and don’t panic
- Keep your mobile phone charged to ensure connectivity
- Keep your valuables and documents in water-proof containers
- Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival
- Ensure you have an ample supply of food, water, first aid kit and medicines
- Remove valuable items from basements and ground floors
- Clear loose objects from your rooftops to prevent them from being carried away by strong winds
- Keep a ready supply of torches and candles in case of power outages
- Separately, DHA recommended residents to voluntarily evacuate
- Secure the solar panels on your roofs so that they do not cause any damage to neighbours or anyone passing by
- DHA also recommended residents with fibreglass tanks to safeguard, protect and cover them so as to prevent them from being carried away
Residents of residential and commercial buildings have also been provided instructions for their protection.
- Make temporary walls with sandbags or block masonry at the entrance of basements
- All compulsory open spaces are to be kept clear of any obstructions to avoid the poundage of excessive water
- Drains at the main gates should be cleaned thoroughly
- Rooftops of all buildings should be kept clear of temporary/unauthorised construction and material
- Roof treatment should be carried out to prevent damage to the structures
- All naked or loose electric connections should be secured
- All manholes and pipes should be cleaned
During and after the cyclone, you should:
If indoors:
- Switch off electrical mains and gas supply
- Keep doors and windows shut
- Rely only on official warnings
- Look after the children in the house when it is raining
If outdoors:
- Do not enter damaged buildings
- Seek safe shelter as soon as possible
- Watch out for broken electric wires, poles and other sharp objects
Fishermen are advised to keep their boats/rafts tied up in a safe place and under no condition should venture out into the sea. A ban on coastal activities is currently in place and will remain so until June 17.
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, via his Twitter account, has laid down precautions for communities likely to be affected by the cyclone.
He says that cyclones can cause severe damage to coastal communities, including flooding, strong winds, and storm surges.
He says:
-
The population of coastal belts residing in low-lying areas is directed to move to relief camps established by the district administration/DDMAs by 6:00pm on June 13
-
Farmers/cattle herders are directed to take all necessary mitigative and precautionary measures to safeguard their crops and livestock, ie, timely harvesting, safe storage, safe sheltering or any precaution from adverse effects of dust-wind-thunderstorms
Emergency contact details
Provincial Disaster Management Authority helpline: 0335-5557362
- Control Room South (021) 99205628
- Control Room Korangi (021) 99333926
- Control Room Keamari (021) 99333176
- Control Room Malir (021) 99248916
- Control Room Badin (0297) 920013
- Control Room Thatta (0298) 920061-3
- Control Room Sujawal (0298) 510833
DHA helpline: 1092, 0323-2652384, 021-3540009, 021-111-589-589
