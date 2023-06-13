How to stay safe during Cyclone Biparjoy

The Sindh government has evacuated a total of 26,855 people from the vulnerable Districts of Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal, Memon tweeted on Tuesday.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Evacuations continued in Sindh as Cyclone Biparjoy crept closer to the province’s coastal belt on Tuesday.

The latest alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre said the cyclone had moved further north-northwestward during the last 12 hours and had reduced in intensity from an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” into a “very severe cyclonic storm”.

The alert said that the cyclone now lay at a distance of about 410km south of Karachi and 400km south of Thatta.

Which areas will be affected?

While the cyclone approaches the southeast Sindh coast, dust/thunderstorm-rain and heavy squally winds of 80-100km/hr are expected in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts during 13-17 June. It is expected to make landfall between Pakistan’s Keti Bandar and Indian Guj­arat on June 15.

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures, like kutcha houses, including solar panels etc. At the same time, storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) are expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Dos and don’ts

Authorities like the Sindh government and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) tweeted the dos and don’ts of what to do in the lead up to, during and after the cyclone.

Before the cyclone, you should:

Ignore rumours, stay calm and don’t panic

Keep your mobile phone charged to ensure connectivity

Keep your valuables and documents in water-proof containers

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

Ensure you have an ample supply of food, water, first aid kit and medicines

Remove valuable items from basements and ground floors

Clear loose objects from your rooftops to prevent them from being carried away by strong winds

Keep a ready supply of torches and candles in case of power outages

Separately, DHA recommended residents to voluntarily evacuate

Secure the solar panels on your roofs so that they do not cause any damage to neighbours or anyone passing by

DHA also recommended residents with fibreglass tanks to safeguard, protect and cover them so as to prevent them from being carried away

—Courtesy @DHAKarachiofc

—Courtesy @DHAKarachiofc

—Courtesy @DHAKarachiofc

Residents of residential and commercial buildings have also been provided instructions for their protection.

Make temporary walls with sandbags or block masonry at the entrance of basements

All compulsory open spaces are to be kept clear of any obstructions to avoid the poundage of excessive water

Drains at the main gates should be cleaned thoroughly

Rooftops of all buildings should be kept clear of temporary/unauthorised construction and material

Roof treatment should be carried out to prevent damage to the structures

All naked or loose electric connections should be secured

All manholes and pipes should be cleaned

—Courtesy @DHAKarachiofc

During and after the cyclone, you should:

If indoors:

Switch off electrical mains and gas supply

Keep doors and windows shut

Rely only on official warnings

Look after the children in the house when it is raining

If outdoors:

Do not enter damaged buildings

Seek safe shelter as soon as possible

Watch out for broken electric wires, poles and other sharp objects

Fishermen are advised to keep their boats/rafts tied up in a safe place and under no condition should venture out into the sea. A ban on coastal activities is currently in place and will remain so until June 17.

—Courtesy @Sindhinfodepart

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, via his Twitter account, has laid down precautions for communities likely to be affected by the cyclone.

He says that cyclones can cause severe damage to coastal communities, including flooding, strong winds, and storm surges.

He says:

The population of coastal belts residing in low-lying areas is directed to move to relief camps established by the district administration/DDMAs by 6:00pm on June 13

Farmers/cattle herders are directed to take all necessary mitigative and precautionary measures to safeguard their crops and livestock, ie, timely harvesting, safe storage, safe sheltering or any precaution from adverse effects of dust-wind-thunderstorms

—Courtesy Sindh PDMA

Emergency contact details

Provincial Disaster Management Authority helpline: 0335-5557362

Control Room South (021) 99205628

Control Room Korangi (021) 99333926

Control Room Keamari (021) 99333176

Control Room Malir (021) 99248916

Control Room Badin (0297) 920013

Control Room Thatta (0298) 920061-3

Control Room Sujawal (0298) 510833

DHA helpline: 1092, 0323-2652384, 021-3540009, 021-111-589-589

Header image: Boys sail, while people on a fishing boat prepare to catch fish, after a ban was imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at the Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan June 12, 2023. —Reuters/Akhtar Soomro