Nahida retires from international cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Nahida Khan has bid farewell to her 14-year-long international career, the country’s cricket board said Thursday.

Nahida, the only woman cricketer to represent Pakistan, first played for the national side in a One-day International against Sri Lanka in Bangladesh back in 2009.

The 36-year-old then went on to play 120 matches for the country, scoring 2,014 runs. She also represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and in four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

Nahida holds the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2018.

“I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career,” she was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board press release.

“I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities.

“I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.”

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023