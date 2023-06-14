In pictures: Pakistan, India brace for Cyclone Biparjoy

Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, has been hurtling towards the coast of Pakistan and India for days and is expected to make landfall between Keti Bandar in Sindh and Kutch in Indian Gujarat on Thursday evening.
On Wednesday night, the cyclone was about 310 kilometres south of Karachi, the financial hub that is not likely to be hit directly by Biparjoy but has been anticipating havoc due to expected rains under this weather system.
Meanwhile, authorities have moved to evacuate the residents of vulnerable areas in Sindh.
And the situation is not too different across the border.
Roads could be flooded along parts of India’s western coast, crops could be damaged and some houses destroyed when Biparjoy makes landfall, the country’s weather department said on Wednesday, as heavy rains pounded coastal regions and authorities evacuated thousands of people.
Here are scenes from both countries as they prepared for the cyclone to hit their coasts.
Header image: People gather near the rising waves, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach in Karachi on June 13, 2023. — Reuters
