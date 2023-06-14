In pictures: Pakistan, India brace for Cyclone Biparjoy

The cyclone has been hurtling towards the coast of Pakistan and India for days and is expected to make landfall between Keti Bandar in Sindh and Kutch in Indian Gujarat on Thursday evening.

Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, has been hurtling towards the coast of Pakistan and India for days and is expected to make landfall between Keti Bandar in Sindh and Kutch in Indian Gujarat on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday night, the cyclone was about 310 kilometres south of Karachi, the financial hub that is not likely to be hit directly by Biparjoy but has been anticipating havoc due to expected rains under this weather system.

Meanwhile, authorities have moved to evacuate the residents of vulnerable areas in Sindh.

And the situation is not too different across the border.

Roads could be flooded along parts of India’s western coast, crops could be damaged and some houses destroyed when Biparjoy makes landfall, the country’s weather department said on Wednesday, as heavy rains pounded coastal regions and authorities evacuated thousands of people.

Here are scenes from both countries as they prepared for the cyclone to hit their coasts.

A man with a mobile phone takes a picture of rising waves before the arrival of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea in Karachi on June 14, 2023. — Reuters

A deserted view at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A deserted view of fish shops at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A deserted view at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A policeman patrols a closed beach at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A view of fishery houses at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A deserted view at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A view of a fishery house at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

Evacuees look at the camera as they take shelter at a government camp in Golarchi, Badin district on Wednesday. — Photo by Umair Ali

A medical examination at a government camp in Golarchi, Badin district on Wednesday. — Photo by Umair Ali

A deserted view at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A view of fishery houses at Zero Point, Golarchi in Sindh on Wednesday, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy making landfall. — Photo by Umair Ali

A medical worker provides assistance at a medical camp in Golarchi, Badin district on Wednesday. — Photo by Umair Ali

A general view of the deserted Mandvi beach after it was shut because of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 14, 2023. — Reuters

People arrive at a shelter in Naliya after they were evacuated from their homes before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in the western state of Gujarat, India on June 14, 2023. — Reuters

People evacuated from Kandla port sleep inside a classroom in a school converted into a shelter, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gandhidham, in the western state of Gujarat, India on June 13, 2023. — Reuters

Boys watch waves hit the shore in Mumbai, India on June 12, 2023. — Reuters

People evacuated from Kandla port are seen inside a port authority multi-purpose hall converted into a shelter, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gandhidham, in the western state of Gujarat, India on June 13, 2023. — Reuters

A view of rain clouds before the arrival of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, in Karachi on June 14, 2023. — Reuters

Header image: People gather near the rising waves, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach in Karachi on June 13, 2023. — Reuters