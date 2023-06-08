DAWN.COM Logo

70-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Ghizer

Jamil Nagri Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 10:14am

GILGIT: Ghizer police have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl repeatedly in the Sherquilla Village of Punial Valley in Ghizer district.

The FIR was registered at Singul police station in Ghizer by the uncle of the victim, who narrated that the girl was refusing to attend school due to a pain in her legs. Upon being pressed, she revealed that she was being sexually abused on the way to school by a man who resides in the same village.

According to her uncle, the man had been taking her to his home for the last one month while she would be on her way to school. The accused also threatened the victim, saying he will kill her if she disclosed his action.

Police have registered an FIR against the man under sections 376 and 377 (b) of the Pakistan Penal Code which deals with punishment for rape and forcibly involving a minor in sexual activities respectively.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2023

