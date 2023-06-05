DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2023

Zulfi Bukhari named PTI chief’s adviser on foreign media

Ikram Junaidi Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: As PTI leaders continue to jump the ship in the wake of the May 9 violence, the party is making new appointments to fill up the ranks left by the old guards.

On Sunday, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was appointed as the adviser to PTI Chairman Imran Khan on international media.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the notification of Mr Bukhari’s appointment with the PTI chairman’s approval.

A day earlier, PTI made important appointments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur given the charge of provincial chapter president. Ali Asghar Khan was appointed as PTI KP general secretary.

Party’s ex-CEC member Aftab Shah laments ‘being used as tissue paper’

Before Mr Gandapur, former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak was the head of PTI in KP. He resigned from the post on Thursday but didn’t quit the party.

Ex-CEC member lambasts Imran

Separately, a former member of PTI’s Central Executive Committee, Syed Aftab Hussain Shah, on Sunday lashed out at the party chairman over the attacks on military installations.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he condemned the May 9 violence after Mr Khan’s arrest. He said he was “with Pakistan first and then with the PTI”.

“We cast vote in favour of Imran Khan and sent him to the assembly but he resigned and has been sitting in Zaman Park Lahore,” Mr Shah said.

He lamented that politicians “use workers like tissue paper”.

Mr Shah said those found involved in attacks on military installations must be punished. He said he had been named in a case for allegedly torching a police station but he got bail.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Environment Day
05 Jun, 2023

Environment Day

OUR world is not reusable nor can it be made perishable. As the plastic tide spins out of control, World Environment...
Spending for votes
05 Jun, 2023

Spending for votes

THE cash-strapped government’s plans to boost its annual development spending by as much as 31pc in the next...
On schadenfreude
Updated 05 Jun, 2023

On schadenfreude

Was it a ‘crime’ that he spoke out against the abuses being suffered by PTI workers at the hands of the state?
Surveillance state
Updated 04 Jun, 2023

Surveillance state

IN the midst of the madness, finally some sanity. Questions critical to the right to privacy of citizens bombarded ...
Transport crisis
04 Jun, 2023

Transport crisis

LIKE many other public-sector projects, governments past and present have promised numerous times to ‘revive’ ...
The Buzdar mystery
04 Jun, 2023

The Buzdar mystery

THE departure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from politics is not really surprising as the PTI is...