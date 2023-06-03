DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh govt to launch Peoples Bus Service on Lyari Expressway

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced that it would launch its Peoples Bus Service on the Lyari Expressway to lessen travelling problems of commuters.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolios of transport and mass transit.

It was decided in the meeting to start the Peoples Bus Service on Lyari Expressway to reduce the travel problems of the people, said a statement issued after the meeting.

“National Highway Authority member Muneer Memon and DIG Highways and Motorway Police Javed Ali Mahar briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the flow of traffic on the expressway,” it said, adding that it was decided to conduct a survey and start plying the buses on a trial basis on the expressway.

“The start of Peoples Bus Service on the Lyari Expressway will reduce the traffic burden on roads. The Sindh government will provide best travel facilities to the people,” Mr Memon said.

The Lyari Expressway carries the traffic from Sohrab Goth to Mauripur and vice versa. The NHA allows only cars, wagons/pickup and mini-truck to use the expressway on payment of prescribed toll.

Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, Sindh Mass Transit Authority managing director Kamal Dayo, additional secretary-transport Kiran Shaikh, DIG-traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Shoaib Ahmed, Abdul Shakur Arain and others were present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023

New IMF programme?
Updated 03 Jun, 2023

New IMF programme?

The tranche’s release is crucial to the government’s plans to provide relief to the public in the budget.
Pemra’s edict
03 Jun, 2023

Pemra’s edict

IN an effort to mould the narrative, and prevent “undesirable” opinions from making it to the airwaves, Pemra ...
Crypto dreams
03 Jun, 2023

Crypto dreams

THOUGH the majority of the global financial community has wholeheartedly embraced the promise of cryptocurrencies,...
Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...