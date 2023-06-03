Sindh govt to launch Peoples Bus Service on Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced that it would launch its Peoples Bus Service on the Lyari Expressway to lessen travelling problems of commuters.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolios of transport and mass transit.

It was decided in the meeting to start the Peoples Bus Service on Lyari Expressway to reduce the travel problems of the people, said a statement issued after the meeting.

“National Highway Authority member Muneer Memon and DIG Highways and Motorway Police Javed Ali Mahar briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the flow of traffic on the expressway,” it said, adding that it was decided to conduct a survey and start plying the buses on a trial basis on the expressway.

“The start of Peoples Bus Service on the Lyari Expressway will reduce the traffic burden on roads. The Sindh government will provide best travel facilities to the people,” Mr Memon said.

The Lyari Expressway carries the traffic from Sohrab Goth to Mauripur and vice versa. The NHA allows only cars, wagons/pickup and mini-truck to use the expressway on payment of prescribed toll.

Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, Sindh Mass Transit Authority managing director Kamal Dayo, additional secretary-transport Kiran Shaikh, DIG-traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Shoaib Ahmed, Abdul Shakur Arain and others were present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023