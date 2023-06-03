Man in Sukkur gets death for killing wife, two daughters, sister-in-law

SUKKUR: A man was on Friday awarded four death sentences for killing his wife, two daughters and a sister-in-law in Faqir village near Mirzapur locality of Garhi Yasin taluka in Shikarpur district in July 2021.

First Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Bhatti, presiding over the Model Criminal Trial Court of Shikarpur, found Ghulam Asghar, son of Ghulam Rasool Junejo, guilty of the crime. He also imposed a total fine of Rs2.5 million on the convict.

A case was registered against him at the 20-Mile police station on the complaint of victims’ close relative Abdul Ghani Junejo on July 9, 2021.

According to the prosecution, Ghulam Asghar opened an indiscriminate fire on the family killing his wife Salma Junejo, 28, and daughters Kabeeran, 8 and Aqsa, 7, along with his sister-in-law Farzana Junejo, 40, in a fit of anger over delay in serving meal to him. His third daughter, Azra, had also sustained bullet wounds in the attack.

According to the judgement, the convict would have to pay Rs2 million fine for committing four murders and Rs50,000 fine for keeping a Klashnikov, the crime weapon.

In case of default on payment of Rs2m fine, the convict would have to serve a six-month imprisonment. In case of default on payment of Rs50,000 fine, the convict would have to serve a three-month imprisonment, the judgement said.

