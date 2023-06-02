DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

Marseille manager Tudor to leave, says Club president

Reuters Published June 2, 2023 Updated June 2, 2023 07:05am
<p>Marseille’s Croatian head coach Igor Tudor reacts during a press conference at Olympique de Marseille football club’s training camp in Marseille, southern France, on June 1. — AFP</p>

Marseille’s Croatian head coach Igor Tudor reacts during a press conference at Olympique de Marseille football club’s training camp in Marseille, southern France, on June 1. — AFP

MARSEILLE: Olym­pique de Marseille manager Igor Tudor will vacate his role at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club’s president Pablo Longoria said on Thursday.

Former Croatia international Tudor, who has previously managed Hajduk Split, PAOK, Galatasaray, Udinese and Hellas Verona among other clubs, signed a two-year contract with Marseille in July 2022, replacing Jorge Sampaoli.

The 45-year-old led Marseille to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 behind champions Paris St Germain and RC Lens. Marseille play their last league game of the season at Ajaccio on Saturday.

“We have respected Igor Tudor’s wish not to continue with the club. Now it’s his turn to communicate. On a personal note, and on behalf of the club, I’d like to say thank you for the work you’ve done, with a great deal of respect,” Longoria told reporters.

The Croatian manager said he had not signed for another club.

“On a personal level, I have grown. I leave the club in a better situation in which I had found it. I am leaving for private and professional reasons. I did not sign with another club. I’m not angry with anyone,” Tudor said.

“We played some great football, which thrilled the fans and was much appreciated. We’ve managed to instil a culture of high standards, which is very important at a club.

“We’ve got the right foundations for the future and I hope that in the short term we’ll see OM back where they belong, with a host of trophies.”

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...