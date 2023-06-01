DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2023

Blast at Palestinian base in Lebanon kills five

Agencies Published June 1, 2023 Updated June 1, 2023 08:18am

BEIRUT: Five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command fighter group were killed in a blast overnight near Lebanon’s border with Syria, sources said on Wednesday, with the group blaming Israel but security sources disputing the account.

An Israeli source said the Israeli military was not involved in the Syria-Lebanon border blast and Lebanon’s army declined to comment.

A PFLP-GC statement on Wednesday said five of its members were killed in an Israeli air strike on a site controlled by the group near the border. The group’s spokesman in Damascus Anwar Raja said an Israeli strike on the Lebanese town of Qusaya had killed five members, including fighters, and wounded 10.

“For now we do not have more detailed information on the operation,” he added.

Israel denies involvement

A representative for the PFLP-GC in Lebanon, Abu Kifah Ghazi, said aeroplanes had been heard over the group’s position all night. But one Palestinian security source and a Lebanese security source said the deaths were the result of explosives and ammunition detonating as the PFLP-GC members were moving them.

A second Lebanese security source said he could not confirm the blast was the result of an Israeli strike.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on reports in foreign media.

In August 2019, suspected Israeli strikes targeted the PFLP-GC in Qusaya.

In July 2015, a security official said a blast at a PFLP-GC base in Qusaya wounded seven people, while the Palestinian group blamed it on an Israeli strike.

The group was founded in 1968 after splitting from the similarly named Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

It has close ties to Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and maintains a small presence in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

Its founder, Ahmed Jibril, was based in Damascus until he died in 2021.

In its early years, the PFLP-GC carried out dozens of attacks in the Middle East and Europe and was one of the first groups to use suicide squads against Israeli forces.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...
Constitutional courts
Updated 31 May, 2023

Constitutional courts

While the idea may not be without its merits, the establishment of a constitutional court cannot be done without national consensus.
Hunger pangs
31 May, 2023

Hunger pangs

A RECENTLY released report by two UN agencies should serve as a wake-up call to the ruling elite — that is, if ...
No-Tobacco Day
31 May, 2023

No-Tobacco Day

DESPITE successive governments’ efforts, tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge for...