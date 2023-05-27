DAWN.COM Logo

May 27, 2023

9 dead, 25 injured in Astore avalanche in GB

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 02:31pm
<p>Rescue efforts are under way after an avalanche killed at least nine people in Gilgit Baltistan’s Astore district on Saturday. — Photo provided by author</p>

At least nine people have lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Astore district, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday, according to officials.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, informed Dawn.com that the avalanche struck nine people near Shunter Pass during the early hours of the day.

Among the deceased were three women, he added.

Mir said that rescue teams were facing challenges in reaching the affected area due to its remote location and difficult terrain.

Furthermore, communication difficulties were also impeding the officials’ efforts.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and instructed local authorities to initiate rescue operations.

He called upon the secretary interior, director general of GBDMA (Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority) and other officials to look into the incident immediately.

Meanwhile, GB Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Wani said that rescue teams had been dispatched to the affected area in line with the instructions of the chief minister.

