PDMA to set up 47 tent schools in Tirah valley

Bureau Report Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 08:05am

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has decided to establish 47 tent schools in Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district with the support of different non-profit organisations for the children of the people displaced during insurgency as they have started repatriating to their native areas.

In this connection, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of director general PDMA Janat Gul Afridi here to discuss the establishment of temporary schools in Tirah valley, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Key stakeholders, including director of Complex Emergency Wing, and representatives from different entities, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Save the Children, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society were in attendance.

On the occasion, Mr Afridi highlighted the significance of the project and emphasised the collaborative efforts required for its successful implementation. In a separate meeting, provincial coordinator of GLOF-II Project Iqtarul Mulk presented a briefing to Janat Gul Afridi regarding the ongoing activities of the project and outlined its future plans.

Mr Mulk also provided an in-depth presentation on the project’s detailed studies.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023

