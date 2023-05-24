Pakistani climber seeks help for airlift from Everest

Asad Ali Memon

GILGIT: Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon, stranded at Mount Everest, has requested Pakistan’s embassy in Nepal to make arrangements for his airlift to Kathmandu.

Mr Memon successfully summited the world’s highest mountain on Friday, but dislocated his hand while descending.

Mr Memon told Dawn that he slipped between Camp 4 and Camp 3 during the descent and hit an ice screw which dislocated his hand.

It usually takes one or two days to return to the base camp from the summit, but it took him three days due to the injury, he told Dawn over WhatsApp.

Mr Memon added that he continued the descent with one hand and reached the base camp on Monday, where he was provided with emergency treatment.

“With my hand dislocated, I can’t travel to Kathmandu by any other means and the only option was air service from the base camp which depends on weather conditions.”

The 24-year-old clim­ber, who is a student at a private university in Karachi, also became the first person from Sindh to scale Everest.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023