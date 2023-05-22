Direct flights between Baku, Sialkot to be started in two months: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Azeri Ambassador Khazar Farhadov on Sunday said direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan’s Sialkot city were likely to start in the next two months.

He said this in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Commerce and Industry Adnan Jalil at his office in Islamabad.

The ambassador said earlier weekly flights had been started between Lahore and Baku, which were continuing successfully, adding that these connections were extremely important for strengthening economic and trade relations.

Mr Farhadov said he was in constant contact with the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had visited the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce several times.

He said Peshawar was an important city from an economic and historical perspective, adding that there were also similarities in culture and food.

He said in 2022, 53,000 people from Pakistan visited Azerbaijan, hoping that the number of tourists would increase in 2023.

The Azeri envoy said tourism could not be ignored as it helped improve ties between the peoples of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Jalil invited the ambassador of Azerbaijan to meet the business community, adding that he would soon lead a trade delegation to Azerbaijan. Mr Jalil said Azerbaijan and Pakistan had extensive cooperation opportunities in various fields including textile and agriculture.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2023