DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 21, 2023

ICC ‘undeterred’ after Russia put prosecutor Khan on wanted list

AFP Published May 21, 2023 Updated May 21, 2023 07:04am
<p>Public Prosecutor Karim Khan prepares for the trial of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands on Sept 26, 2022. — Reuters</p>

Public Prosecutor Karim Khan prepares for the trial of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands on Sept 26, 2022. — Reuters

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court said on Saturday that it was “undeterred” after Russia put prosecutor Karim Khan on a wanted list over his issuance of an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

“The ICC finds these measures unacceptable. The court will remain undeterred in the conduct of its lawful mandate to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes,” the Hague-based tribunal said in a statement.

Khan, a Briton, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. The war crimes court added that it was “aware and profoundly concerned about unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures... by the authorities of the Russian Federation”.

The ICC statement urged the court’s 123 member states to “enhance their efforts to protect the court, its officials and its personnel”.

Khan’s picture could be seen in the Russian interior ministry’s database on Friday. The notice described him as a man born on March 30, 1970, in Edinburgh, Scotland, but did not specify his offence. Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, has previously said the warrant against Putin is “void”.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges. In a separate statement, the legislative body representing the member nations said it was “deeply concerned” by the measures against Khan and the court’s judges.

The presidency of the ICC Assembly of the States Parties said it “regrets these acts of intimidation and unacceptable attempts to undermine the mandate of the International Criminal Court”.

In March, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Khan was being probed for the “criminal prosecution of a person known to be innocent.” Kyiv says more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion in February 2022, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A homecoming?
21 May, 2023

A homecoming?

WITH the Lahore High Court opening the door to parliament for the PTI, could we finally see politics return to the...
Srinagar G20 boycott
Updated 21 May, 2023

Srinagar G20 boycott

All conscientious nations should stay away from what is still internationally recognised as a disputed territory.
Nadra’s masterstroke
21 May, 2023

Nadra’s masterstroke

IN insecure times, Nadra’s effort to leave little to chance should garner appreciation. The authority recently...
Gloomy days
Updated 20 May, 2023

Gloomy days

Pakistan will have to first deal with the elephant in the room: political instability.
Elusive ‘terrorists’
Updated 20 May, 2023

Elusive ‘terrorists’

The targeting of PTI workers and sympathisers has turned into a rather ugly witch-hunt. It should stop somewhere.
HDT chief’s release
20 May, 2023

HDT chief’s release

AFTER spending four months in custody, and petitioning the highest court of the land, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman,...