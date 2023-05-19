LHC seeks reports on cases against Fawad

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought reports from the Punjab caretaker government on Thursday in response to a petition filed by PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, seeking details of cases registered against him.

Through his counsel, Mr Chaudhry argued that politically-motivated cases had been registered against him, and the police, acting on behalf of the government, were subjecting him to harassment.

The petitioner urged the court to summon reports from the government regarding the cases lodged against him and to restrain the police from further harassing him and his family.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun directed the government to submit its reply by May 22.

The judge also issued notices to the government and the police for May 23 in response to petitions challenging detention of 335 PTI workers.

In a similar vein, PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry filed a petition seeking details of the cases registered against him and alleging harassment by the police.

BUSHRA BIBI: The LHC registrar’s office raised an objection to an intra-court appeal filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, challenging a fine imposed on her counsel by a single bench.

The office refused to schedule the appeal for a hearing, citing the absence of the appellant’s signatures.

On April 20, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Advocate Azhar Siddique for filing a baseless and unnecessary petition regarding a possible police operation outside Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023