DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2023

LHC seeks reports on cases against Fawad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 07:39am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought reports from the Punjab caretaker government on Thursday in response to a petition filed by PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, seeking details of cases registered against him.

Through his counsel, Mr Chaudhry argued that politically-motivated cases had been registered against him, and the police, acting on behalf of the government, were subjecting him to harassment.

The petitioner urged the court to summon reports from the government regarding the cases lodged against him and to restrain the police from further harassing him and his family.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun directed the government to submit its reply by May 22.

The judge also issued notices to the government and the police for May 23 in response to petitions challenging detention of 335 PTI workers.

In a similar vein, PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry filed a petition seeking details of the cases registered against him and alleging harassment by the police.

BUSHRA BIBI: The LHC registrar’s office raised an objection to an intra-court appeal filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, challenging a fine imposed on her counsel by a single bench.

The office refused to schedule the appeal for a hearing, citing the absence of the appellant’s signatures.

On April 20, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Advocate Azhar Siddique for filing a baseless and unnecessary petition regarding a possible police operation outside Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trade with Iran
19 May, 2023

Trade with Iran

FOR numerous reasons, mostly geopolitical, Pakistan’s volume of trade with its neighbours — with the exception ...
Money talks
Updated 19 May, 2023

Money talks

PDM govt's failure to secure a desperately needed bailout package has made Pakistan’s polycrisis significantly worse.
Electricity concerns
19 May, 2023

Electricity concerns

A TOP power ministry official has cautioned that power supply to the residents of Karachi may face disruption if the...
Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...