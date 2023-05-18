Jirga brokers month-long truce between Darra tribes in Kohat

KOHAT: A jirga of 300 elders from across the seven tribal districts, called on Wednesday to resolve the dispute between the warring tribes of Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision over coal mines, managed to broker a month-long ceasefire between them.

It merits a mention here that a bloody clash occurred between the Sunnikhel and Akhorwal tribes on Monday over a mountain containing coal serves, claiming 14 lives, mostly from Sunnikhel tribe, and injuring 12 others.

The dispute over the coal-laden mountain stretching over four miles dates back to 2019.

Elders from South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts were called to hold talks with the feuding tribes separately, Azam Khan, a Darra administration official, told Dawn. He said the tribesmen had termed it a positive step to end the hostilities. He said jirga would again meet both the sides after the ceasefire lapsed.

The Sannikhel tribe, which suffered major casualties of 11 tribesmen, was the first to accept the truce after being approached by members of the jirga.

The jirga later visited the Akhorwal tribe, which currently occupies the coal-laden mountain, and also sustained three deaths in Monday’s clash, and conveyed their decision, which the tribe accepted.

Kohat deputy commissioner Dr Azamatullah Wazir and district police officer Farhan Khan presided over the jirga.

The elders from tribal districts met the chiefs of rival tribes separately at a hujra and the Eagle Fort.

Sannkhels were represented by members of its Ulema council, including Maulana Sanaullah, Abdul Wahid, Ghulam Hassan and Khwaja Gul.

The Akhorwal tribe was represented by Malik Asmat, Malik Majeed, Malik Sher Ghulam, Malik Noor Mohammad and Malik Attaullah.

The Darra official, Azam Khan said both the tribes had violated the buffer zone marked by the army and political administration.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023