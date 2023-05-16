Five security men among nine injured in Waziristan blast

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Nine persons, including five security personnel, sustained injuries in a suicide attack in Mirali tehsil here on Monday, local officials said.

They said a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the security forces near Eidak village, which left nine persons, including five security men, wounded.

They stated that the injured security personnel included Naik Gul Nawab, Naik Faisal and Sepoys Riaz, Ali Raza and Saqib. They identified the injured civilians as Hazrat Umar, Shoaib, Naimatullah and Imdadullah.

“The area was cordoned off by the security forces and a search operation was launched. The injured persons, including two in critical condition, were airlifted to Combined Military Hospital, Bannu,” a senior official said.

No statement was issued by the Inter Services Public Relation, the military’s media wing, about the suicide attack.

