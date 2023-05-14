DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 14, 2023

‘Victim of forced conversion’ records statement

A Correspondent Published May 14, 2023 Updated May 14, 2023 10:10am

SUKKUR: A woman, mother of five, was handed over to her brother’s family after she in a statement under Section 164 CrPC claimed that she and her children were kidnapped by her husband, Sudheer Odh, who forced her to convert.

The woman, Ms Shahida, stated before the second sessions judge of Jacobabad on Saturday that her husband was a cheat and had embraced Islam thrice in the past. Her two sons and three daughters, along with her brother and other family members, were present in court.

She said she and Sudheer Odh got married some eight years ago. “A few days back, my husband kidnapped me and my children at gunpoint from my brother’s home, subjected me to torture and forced me to convert,” she further stated.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Battlefield Central Punjab

Battlefield Central Punjab

The political landscape of Central Punjab shifting in favour of PTI cannot be attributed to just one single factor.

Opinion

Editorial

Asia Cup woes
14 May, 2023

Asia Cup woes

IT’S a last ditch effort by the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep in the country a few matches of the Asia Cup that...
Forking paths
Updated 14 May, 2023

Forking paths

If Pakistan had a Doomsday Clock, it would be reading sixty seconds to midnight.
Creating hurdles
14 May, 2023

Creating hurdles

A COUNTRY that doesn’t plan ahead always finds itself in trouble. In Pakistan’s case, we’ve made multiple ...
Turf war
Updated 13 May, 2023

Turf war

The country cannot bear the stress much longer.
Grave mistakes
Updated 13 May, 2023

Grave mistakes

The ugliness with which the state went after Imran seems to have validated fears held by PTI and contributed to violent backlash.
Petrol subsidy
13 May, 2023

Petrol subsidy

IN yet another attempt to break the deadlock with the IMF for the revival of the stalled $6.5bn support programme,...