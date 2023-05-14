‘Victim of forced conversion’ records statement

SUKKUR: A woman, mother of five, was handed over to her brother’s family after she in a statement under Section 164 CrPC claimed that she and her children were kidnapped by her husband, Sudheer Odh, who forced her to convert.

The woman, Ms Shahida, stated before the second sessions judge of Jacobabad on Saturday that her husband was a cheat and had embraced Islam thrice in the past. Her two sons and three daughters, along with her brother and other family members, were present in court.

She said she and Sudheer Odh got married some eight years ago. “A few days back, my husband kidnapped me and my children at gunpoint from my brother’s home, subjected me to torture and forced me to convert,” she further stated.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2023