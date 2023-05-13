Verdicts about Imran termed ‘black stain’ on judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has described the treatment given to PTI Chairman Imran Khan this week as a “black stain” on the face of judiciary and expressed anger over the loss of private and public property during violent protests erupted after his arrest, but rejected the option of imposing an emergency in the country.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said judiciary was defending Mr Khan like an “iron shield”.

Inside sources told Dawn that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had floated the proposal of declaring an emergency in the country, but it was rejected by three mainstream political parties — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) and the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

The sources said Mr Asif believed that imposing an emergency was imperative given the prevailing uncertainty and the law and order situation in the country.

PPP, JUI-F, BNP-M oppose PML-N proposal for imposition of emergency; PM says judiciary is defending PTI leader like an ‘iron shield’

However, PPP leader Farh­atullah Babar told Dawn his party had opposed the idea.

Emergency is proclaimed by the president under Article 232 of the Constitution and it has to be endorsed by both houses of the parliament, i.e. the Senate and the National Assembly.

During an emergency, imposed for a maximum of one year, all fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution are suspended.

The cabinet expressed grave concern over what it called “undue facilitation” given to Mr Khan by the Supreme Court at the time when he was under eight-day physical remand in a corruption case.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Mr Sharif rejected what he called “double standards of justice” being meted out to Imran Khan in the case. “Judiciary has become an iron shield for Imran Khan,” he said in the meeting.

He vowed that the ruling coalition would take every step to ensure the rule of law in the country.

“Other political leaders in the country faced trials and tough handling, while Imran Khan was given privileged treatment. These are the double standards of justice,” he said.

The prime minister said he was surprised by the remarks of the chief justice of the Supreme Court during Thursday’s hearing, where he said that he was pleased to meet Imran Khan.

The premier pointed out that thousands of cases by the general public were pending with the courts while some political figures were given special favour of bail on a priority basis.

He alleged that the judiciary had also protected Mr Khan previously in corruption cases, including the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), Billion Tree Tsunami tree plantation and Malam Jabba development projects. He claimed that there was solid evidence of corruption by the PTI, but those cases were not pursued.

He said the PTI chief was part of an agenda to bring fascist rule to the country for 10 years.

The premier said May 9 — when protesters wreaked havoc across the country after Mr Khan’s arrest and attacked national and military installations — was a painful day in the country’s history.

He recalled that despite the assassination of PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, her husband, Asif Ali Zardari, raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’ (We want Pakistan) as a great gesture of nationalism. Also, nobody hit the military installations even after the “judicial murder” of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said.

Mr Sharif recalled that at the time of the death of his mother, he was in prison but passed the time with patience rather than inciting the public to riots.

He alleged that the PTI chairman was the mastermind and planner behind the attacks on military institutions.

The country, he said, was passing through a difficult time and the coalition government was making efforts to address the inherited challenges.

The premier lambasted the PTI leadership for pushing the country towards the brink of a dangerous situation. He recalled that Mr Khan had for months made “false and shameless” claims about his ouster from the rule through a so-called regime change by the United States but ultimately reversed his stance.

He also accused Mr Khan of inflicting every possible damage on the fabric of society by promoting hatred and intolerance.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2023