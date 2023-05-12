DAWN.COM Logo

Mercury shoots up to 40.3°C in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 10:38am

KARACHI: The city experienced another very hot day on Thursday as the mercury shot to 40.3°C from yesterday’s 39°C under the influence of the persisting heatwave across the province and other parts of the country for the past few days, the met department stated. It recorded humidity at 17 per cent.

The department has forecast hot and humid weather for the next two days with maximum temperature expected to range between 35°C and 38°C.

“Hot and dry northwesterly winds shot up the temperature in Karachi today. But, we are expecting that the sea breeze would take over the city from tomorrow and bring the mercury down, though slightly,” chief meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz said.

The department’s data showed that the heat wave is getting more intense in the interior parts of the province with each passing day.

