CTD arrests TTP militant in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a militant belonging to a banned outfit at a seim nullah, Harappa Road, on Tuesday.

Sources report more than a dozen CTD and law enforcement personnel conducted a 45-minute search operation to apprehend the militants of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. He was identified as Israr, a resident of Thatha Khalil, Taxila.

Officials also recovered detonators, IEDs, explosive material and pamphlets promoting religious fanaticism.

CTD officials shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location after registering a case.

Meanwhile, the Bahadur Shah police raided and recovered 10,300 cartridges and 9mm pistol bullets from a car at Madhali Road, Ravi Tool Plaza, on Tuesday.

Bahadur Shah station house officer Zeeshan Dogar said the bullets and cartridges were going to be smuggled from Faisalabad to Sahiwal.

Faisal Shahzad said the ammunition was recovered by the police check post.

The police arrested Kashif Ali and Mubashir Murtaza and registered a case against them. Both suspects belong to Jahaz Ground Colony, Sahiwal.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2023