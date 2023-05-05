NA body passes security sciences varsity bill despite HEC’s opposition

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday approved a bill for the establishment of a private university despite opposition from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The committee met with MNA Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani in the chair and took up the bill moved by Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema.

The proposed National University of Security Sciences will be set up in Islamabad. The HEC in its working paper had informed the committee that there were deficiencies in the paper work of the proposed university; therefore, the bill should not be passed for the time being. However, the committee passed the bill conditionally.

“Upon consideration of the National University of Security Sciences Islamabad Bill 2022 (moved by Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, MNA), the committee was informed by the HEC that certain prerequisites were yet to be met by the management of the proposed university. Therefore, the bill may be pended till completion of the said codal formalities,” read a statement issued by National Assembly Secretariat after the committee meeting.

It said the ministry pleaded that withholding of the bill was not advisable as a considerable span of time had already elapsed. The committee after due discussion recommended that the bill, as introduced, may be passed by the National Assembly. The management of the university was however directed that the university could only start functioning on completion of all the codal formalities and their subsequent concurrence by the HEC.

Family life and wedlock bill

On presentation of the “Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill 2023”, the mover (Javairia Zafar Aheer, MNA) informed the committee that Article 25, 34 and 35 of the constitution provided for protection of family and full participation of women in national life. Therefore, the committee may pass the bill.

The education ministry stated that since the proposed legislation pertained to absorption of hundreds of teachers working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE); therefore, it would be appropriate if views from the Establishment Division, Finance Division and Ministry of Law and Justice were obtained before its passage.

Endorsing the suggestion, the committee deferred consideration on the bill and appointed an inter-departmental committee, comprising the secretary Ministry of Federal Education (as chairman) and representatives from to Establishment Division, Finance Division, Ministry of Law and Justice and FDE (officers not below the rank of BS-20) as members to look into the pros and cons of the bill, review the wedlock policy and submit a report to the committee in 15 days.

The committee will also invite the mover to its meeting(s).

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2023