At least 7 killed in firing incidents in KP’s Kurram: police

At least seven people were killed in separate incidents of firing in the Upper Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Thursday, police said.

Upper Kurram District Police Officer Muhammad Imran told Dawn.com that the first shooting incident took place at Shalozan Road and the second at Teri Mengal School — which a Dawn.com correspondent present in the area said was at a distance of six kilometres from Shalozan Road.

However, Kurram district headquarters hospital deputy medical superintendent Qaisar Abbas put the collective death toll at eight, saying that seven “teachers” were killed in the school shooting.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Condemnations

PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attacks, terming the “killing of on-duty teachers” an act of “terrorism”.

A statement shared on the PPP’s official Twitter quoted him as saying that the perpetrators of the attack should be taken to task.

He offered prayers for the deceased and extended condolences to the bereaved.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi, Shia organisation Anjuman-i-Hussainia’s secretary Inayat Hussain and Syed Tajammul Hussain, president of Shia organisation Tehreek-i-Hussaini, also condemned the incidents.

Rising terrorism

In recent months, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

According to a report, January 2023 was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Most recently, militants targeted security forces in three overnight attacks in the Lakki Marwat district, triggering shoot-outs in which three soldiers were martyred and seven militants were killed.

The bloodshed came days after the military declared a new offensive against militants amid a resurgence of attacks in recent months, including a Peshawar mosque bombing that killed over 100 people in February.

