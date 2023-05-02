Raped girl found unconscious on road in Lahore’s Kahna

LAHORE: A young girl was allegedly abducted at a bus stop by unidentified men who raped her and left her unconscious on a deserted road in Kahna area.
The girl’s father told the police that his daughter went to a market at Chungi Amer Sidhu for shopping.
On her way back, she was waiting for a bus when some unknown men abducted her and took her to some place where they subjected her to rape.
The rapists later dumped the girl in unconscious state on a deserted road in Kahna area and fled away, he said.
The Kahna police registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s father against the unknown rapists and began investigations.
Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2023
