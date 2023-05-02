‘Revengeful’ acts could sabotage govt-PTI talks, says Khattak

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial president Pervez Khattak on Monday declared that the ‘revengeful’ actions by the government against the PTI leaders could sabotage the ongoing talks to fix a date for the elections.

Speaking at a gathering of the party workers here, he said that ‘revengeful’ acts by the incumbent federal government against the PTI leaders and talks for finding a solution to the existing political crisis couldn’t go hand-in-hand.

He was referring to the law enforcement agencies’ actions against the PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Pervez Elahi.

The party workers came to the provincial capital from the adjoining districts in processions led by their respective regional and district presidents as part of the PTI decision to hold rallies on May 1 (Monday) to demand protection to the Constitution.

PTI workers hold rallies to demand protection to Constitution

PTI workers from Mardan were led by the Peshawar region president Mohammad Atif Khan and the participants of the rally from Swabi were led by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser.

Similarly, party workers from Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Kohat and Mohmand districts also came to the provincial capital. They assembled in the Gulbahar area, from where they took out a procession and marched on different roads of the city.

Upon reaching the Chowk Yadgar, the procession turned into a public rally, which was addressed by Pervez Khattak.

According to the independent observers, the participants of the rally were around 2,000.

Addressing the rally, Mr Khattak said the ongoing talks would not be succeeded if the negotiators failed to give a date for the general elections. He declared if the elections were called the PTI would emerge victorious.

The former KP chief minister said it was necessary to protect the Constitution for the protection of Pakistan. “The incumbent caretaker governments in KP and Punjab have become unconstitutional since they have already completed their constitutionally-mandated term at the helm,” he said.

On the occasion, Asad Qaiser said the government officials should not obey the directives of the caretaker governments as the latter didn’t have the constitutional protection after their tenure had already ended.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar administration imposed a ban on gatherings of more than five persons for three days, a notification said.

The notification issued from the office of the deputy commissioner on Monday said the district administration had received credible information from the law enforcement agencies that non-state actors and miscreants were planning to sabotage the general law and order and peaceful atmosphere in the provincial capital.

It added that to prevent breach of peace, it was imperative to take extraordinary measures in greater public interest.

It stated that there was also an apprehension that any unlawful gathering/assembly of people might be exploited by miscreants to create law and order and might result into any mishap.

The notification said anyone found violating the order would be proceeded against under the section 177 of PPC.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2023