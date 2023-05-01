PPP doesn’t want to penalise any judge, says Kaira

LAHORE: In contrast to the hawkish approach of ruling PML-N towards some of the members of the higher judiciary, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the Pakistan People’s Party doesn’t wish to penalise any judge, rather it desires to “correct the history”.

He was speaking at the PPP Digital Media Convention held here on Sunday, where Sindh Information Minister and PPP digital media in-charge Sharjeel Inam Memon, Rana Farooq, Hassan Murtaza and others also spoke.

Mr Kaira said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan could neither form and run a government, nor oust any other government, as he (the former premier) was “the most incapable leader” in the country.

He said the Imran government plunged Pakistan into multiple crises and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) assumed power to save the country from default.

He said the PPP would steer the country out of these crises under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Mr Memon alleged the state institutions were attacked through social media at the behest of a foreign country. He lamented that the PTI was ready to cross every line just to come into power.

He said Lahore was once the PPP stronghold, and “the day is not far when the party would re-conquer the Punjab capital.”

He said the purpose of PPP’s digital drive was not to fight against any political party, but to work for the country.

He said no one has done as much for the country as the PPP did and made Pakistan a nuclear power, besides giving it the Constitution.

Mr Murtaza said the PPP digital media activists should promote local culture and spread the party message and a positive image of the country through their posts.

Ahsan Abbas urged the activists to present their point of view in a civilised, polite and dignified manner on all social media platforms to discourage anti-democracy forces from spreading chaos and hatred in the country.

The convention was also attended by Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Zulfiqar Ali Badar,

Syed Kasim Gillani, Shehzad Cheema, Samina Khalid Ghurki and Aslam Gill.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2023