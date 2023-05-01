DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2023

PPP doesn’t want to penalise any judge, says Kaira

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 06:59am

LAHORE: In contrast to the hawkish approach of ruling PML-N towards some of the members of the higher judiciary, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the Pakistan People’s Party doesn’t wish to penalise any judge, rather it desires to “correct the history”.

He was speaking at the PPP Digital Media Convention held here on Sunday, where Sindh Information Minister and PPP digital media in-charge Sharjeel Inam Memon, Rana Farooq, Hassan Murtaza and others also spoke.

Mr Kaira said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan could neither form and run a government, nor oust any other government, as he (the former premier) was “the most incapable leader” in the country.

He said the Imran government plunged Pakistan into multiple crises and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) assumed power to save the country from default.

He said the PPP would steer the country out of these crises under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Mr Memon alleged the state institutions were attacked through social media at the behest of a foreign country. He lamented that the PTI was ready to cross every line just to come into power.

He said Lahore was once the PPP stronghold, and “the day is not far when the party would re-conquer the Punjab capital.”

He said the purpose of PPP’s digital drive was not to fight against any political party, but to work for the country.

He said no one has done as much for the country as the PPP did and made Pakistan a nuclear power, besides giving it the Constitution.

Mr Murtaza said the PPP digital media activists should promote local culture and spread the party message and a positive image of the country through their posts.

Ahsan Abbas urged the activists to present their point of view in a civilised, polite and dignified manner on all social media platforms to discourage anti-democracy forces from spreading chaos and hatred in the country.

The convention was also attended by Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Zulfiqar Ali Badar,

Syed Kasim Gillani, Shehzad Cheema, Samina Khalid Ghurki and Aslam Gill.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK Hindu militias
Updated 01 May, 2023

IHK Hindu militias

Instead of using the brute force of its military machine to suppress the Kashmiri struggle, India needs to give diplomacy a chance.
Not returning?
01 May, 2023

Not returning?

IT could well be that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to London for the coronation of King Charles III may...
Coming heatwave
01 May, 2023

Coming heatwave

TEMPERATURES across the country are expected to rise from May 18 — as high as 46°C in some Sindh districts —...
Politics of vengeance
Updated 30 Apr, 2023

Politics of vengeance

Governments may come and go, but a destructive politics of vengeance continues to poison the atmosphere.
Drug pricing
30 Apr, 2023

Drug pricing

MORE than a simple regulatory matter, drug pricing in Pakistan has become a political issue. Hence, we have seen...
Saving lives
30 Apr, 2023

Saving lives

WORLD Immunisation Week, which ends today, is a poignant annual reminder of how much remains to be done to protect...