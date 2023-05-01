PCB offered 25 acres near Isamabad’s D-12 for cricket stadium

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has offered 25 acres to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad.

Recently, the CDA approached the PCB with the offer of 25 acres near D-12.

“I have spoken to PCB high-ups a few days ago and informed them that CDA has earmarked 25 acres for the project. Next week, CDA and PCB are going to hold a meeting on it,” CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal told Dawn on Sunday. He said the CDA had 150 acres near D-12 and Shah Allah Ditta which will be utilised for promotion of sports.

“Out of the total, 25 acres will be given to the PCB for the cricket stadium and we will develop other sports facilities on the remaining land,” he said and added that the cricket stadium in the foothills of Margallas will add to the beauty of Islamabad. The facility will also be used for international cricket matches.

Project to construct stadium in Shakarparian was scrapped by Supreme Court in 2018

Asked about possible backlash from environment activists as the area falls in Zone III, the CDA chairman said he had been told that the area was outside of Zone III, adding even if it falls in the said zone, the civic agency could use it for sports facilities like the ones already constructed near Aabpara such as the sports complex. That area also falls in Zone III.

“There is no bar on having sports and recreational facilities in Zone III and even we have hiking tracks in Margalla Hills. But I will check the issue again,” he said.

It is relevant to note that the PCB and the CDA had started construction of a stadium in Shakarparian, but in 2018 the Supreme Court scrapped the project for being part of the national park in Zone III.

Recently, the CDA decided filing a review petition against the order of the Supreme Court for the construction the stadium. However, now the civic agency has decided to offer new sites for the stadium to the PCB.

In 1960, the Greek firm, Doxiadis Associates, which prepared Islamabad’s master plan had declared 2,250 acres as a sports centre in Shakarparian. The boundary of the area touches Islamabad Highway in the north, and Murree Road in the south and east. The government constructed the sports complex, a museum, Lok Virsa, a golf course and Islamabad Club in the area.

However, in 1979, through a notification, the government ended the independent status of the area and included it in the national park and Zone III, meaning no new facilities could be developed there.

The notification had also added many villages, which were outside of Margalla Hills, to the national park and Zone III. However, successive governments never tried to make amendments to the 1979 notification that resulted into mushroom growth of unregulated construction.

Interestingly, according to the notification, Saidpur Village is also part of the national park while Super Market partially falls in Zone III.

