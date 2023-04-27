SHC asks KWSB to file report on bulk water supply to DHA

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to file comments as well as a detailed report about bulk water supply to the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi observed that apparently no reasonable explanation whatsoever had so far been submitted by the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and DHA regarding the non-supply of water to residents, apart from an excuse that the KWSB was not supplying water to the CBC to meet its requirement; therefore, there was a shortfall.

The bench observed that the KWSB was made a party in the instant petitions and asked to file comments and a detailed report about bulk water supply to DHA in order to ascertain the submissions of CBC.

However, the bench noted that KWSB had yet to file any report or comments despite the fact that its lawyer had on April 10 requested time in this regard.

It directed the water utility to submit such documents before May 30 with advance copies to the counsel for the petitioners.

The SHC also said that, in the meantime, the respondents were directed to provide water through bowsers as per its earlier orders.

The bench issued these directives while hearing a set of petitions filed against an additional levy and inadequate facilities for clean water in the DHA and Clifton areas.

Former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan and around 95 residents of DHA and CBC had filed petitions in the SHC stating that they had been paying annual water levy, but the respondents had failed to provide adequate supply of water to them and other residents in flagrant violation of Article 38(d) of the Constitution and judgements of the apex court.

They said that the CBC was charging additional amount against each water bowser.

They cited the defence secretary, director general of military lands & cantonment boards, DHA, CBC and KWSB as respondents and argued that the petitioners had regularly been paying requisite taxes including the annual water tax and entitled to be granted utility of water, but sufficient water was not being provided despite receiving additional charges.

