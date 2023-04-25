DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif addresses press conference on operations against terrorists

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif is currently addressing a press conference.

This is Maj-Gen Sharif’s first press briefing since his appointment as head of the military’s media affairs wing.

At the outset of his press conference, Maj-Gen Sharif said today’s briefing would focus on anti-terror operations conducted by the army.

“We will shed light on matters pertaining to security and terrorism in the ongoing year,” he said, beginning the briefing with the situation on Pakistan’s eastern border with India and the Line of Control (LoC).

“The situation at the LoC has remained relatively peaceful after the 2003 ceasefire agreement,” he said, but at the same time criticised India for its “fake propaganda”. New Delhi’s “fake propaganda on infiltration and technical air violations show India’s special political agenda,” he said.

On the other hand, Maj-Gen Sharif said, Pakistan had allowed the United Nation’s observers complete access to the LoC. “But India has not done so. They have not given them access or liberty of action.”

The DG ISPR said Pakistan had organised 16 trips to the LoC in the past few days, which also included the participation of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation secretary general and international media.

“But no such visit was organised by India, which shows that it wishes to hide the reality of the situation in [occupied] Kashmir,” he added.

Maj-Gen Sharif said India had violated the LoC ceasefire 56 times in the ongoing year, which included three violations of airspace, 22 incidents of speculative firing, six ceasefire violations and 25 technical airspace violations.

Meanwhile, he added, the Pakistan Army had blown down six quadcopters, asserting that the “Pakistan Army is prepared to [deal with] any such attempts by India”.

In the meantime, on the country’s western frontiers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terrorists had been trying to destroy peace, Maj-Gen Sharif said, adding that security forces, police and other law enforcement agencies remained engaged in foiling their attempts.

He assured that armed forces remained focused on ensuring border security in Pakistan. “In this regard, Pakistan’s forces have taken appreciable measures, tracked down terrorist networks and we continue to do so.”

The DG ISPR said linkages between banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch militant groups were also proven in terrorism incidents.

Sharing further details, he said 436 terrorist attacks had taken place in the country during the ongoing year, during which 293 people were martyred and 521 injured.

In KP, he said, 192 people were martyred and 330 injured while 80 were martyred and 170 injured in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, 14 were martyred and three injured in Punjab, he added. Similarly in Sindh, seven people were martyred and 18 injured.

The DG ISPR said security forces had conducted 8,269 intelligence-based operations in the going year. In these operations, he said, 1,525 terrorists were arrested or killed.

Of these operations, he said, 3,531 were conducted in KP in which 159 terrorists were killed or arrested, 119 were conducted in Punjab and 519 were conducted in Sindh.

“To rid the country of terrorism, more than 70 operations are conducted daily,” he added.

“It is very important to note that due to the sacrifices of the public and army, there are no no-go areas in Pakistan today,” the DG ISPR said, adding that some terrorists remained active in some areas of the country, but “they are being hunted down every day”.

“Illegal weapons and ammunition have been obtained from them (terrorists) … and facilitators and planners involved in terrorism incidents have also been arrested and exposed,” he said.

Maj-Gen Sharif said the attacks on Peshawar Police Lines and Karachi Police Office were reflective of the “nefarious intentions of terrorists” and showed that “they have nothing to do with the state or Islam”.

He said banned outfit Jamaatul Ahrar carried out the attack in Peshawar on the orders of TTP and the suicide bomber who carried out the attack was identified as an Afghan citizen. This suicide bomber, identified as Imttiaz, was arrested from Bajaur, he added.

