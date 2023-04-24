8 cops martyred in ‘suicide blast’ at Swat police station

At least eight policemen were martyred on Monday while 57 others were injured in a “suicide blast” at the Kabal police station in Swat valley, according to officials.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Ayesha Khan confirmed the number of casualties, adding that three civilians were among the injured.

Speaking to Dawn.com, DPO Swat Shafiullah Gandapur termed the incident to be a “suicide blast”.

A police official injured in the incident, Imdad Khan, told Dawn.com that initial information showed the attack occurred around 8:20pm inside the police station premises which also housed the Counter Terrorism Department and a mosque.

He said that all three buildings “collapsed” due to the blast, adding that a fire also erupted soon after.

Khan said that he was in the kitchen along with other officials when the blast took place, adding that he heard two explosions.

Police said that several people were buried under the rubble while the injured were being rushed to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital. Meanwhile, an emergency was declared at all nearby hospitals.

Condemnations

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and expressed grief over the lives lost, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. He prayed for the martyrs and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

The premier also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide them with medical assistance. He also sought a report of the incident from the relevant authorities.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident. He offered his condolences to the bereaved families and prayer for the early recovery of the injured.

“We will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs for the security of the country and the nation,” he said, vowing to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. The interior minister also sought a report on the incident.

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan also strongly condemned the blast, and directed the relevant authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister said the government would not abandon the families of the martyred police officials.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.