PAF seeks action against firing around airbase

RAWALPINDI: In anticipation of firing in jubilationon the eve of Eid, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) authorities at the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi have requested the police and the district administration to take pre-emptive measures and launch a search operation as well as impose Section 144 in the vicinity of the base.

According to sources, the authorities asked the city police officer (CPO) for action since they anticipated “heavy aerial firing and fireworks in neighbouring areas of the base on Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr” and that there was a possibility that stray bullets could harm the PAF assets.

In the past, several stray bullets have been found in the operational and residential areas of the base. The trend of aerial firing also put the lives of staff – dedicated round the clock and operating at the flight lines – in danger, the authorities said.

The authorities also urged the district administration of Rawalpindi to impose Section 144 in the surrounding areas of the base – Fazal Town, Khuram Colony, Muslim Town, Dhoke Gangal, Lalyal, Chah Sultan, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Elahi Baksh and Dhoke Farman Ali.

CPO says search operations underway, comprehensive plan chalked out for Eid

In addition, the authorities also asked the police to launch a search operation around the Nur Khan base to curb this tendency. A comprehensive security plan should be devised in order to curb the tendency of indiscriminate aerial firing on ‘Chand Raat’ and Eid.

An aerial firing incident caused the closure of the flight operation at Nur Khan Airbase on February 24 and also disturbed the prime minister’s departure to Lahore. The prime minister’s cavalcade car used by the security team was also hit by an aerial stray bullet that penetrated through its roof when it was parked at the base terminal. However, the driver remained unhurt.

The incident had sparked panic among the senior police officers who rushed to the spot, collected evidence and launched an investigation after registration of FIR with the Airport police. Subsequently, two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and three station house officers (SHOs) were removed over their failure to implement a ban on kite flying and aerial firing.

Following the incident, a JIT was also constituted by the chief minister to investigate the aerial firing incident which caused the closure of flight operations at Nur Khan Airbase.

In February this year, the authorities had suggested that it would be only possible with stringent measures like the effective implementation of Section 144 that the menace of aerial firing would be brought under control.

When contacted, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that police were being deployed in the areas surrounding the PAF base to check the aerial firing and added that search operations were also underway in the residential areas to curb this practice. He said a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out to keep a check on the aerial firing and one-wheeling on ‘Chand Raat’ and Eidul Fitr.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2023