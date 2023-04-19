DAWN.COM Logo

Elders seek reopening of Bajaur-Kunar trade route

Our Correspondent Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 10:19am

BAJAUR: The elders of Bajaur and Afghanistan’s Kunar province have demanded reopening of Nawas Pass, a border route between Pakistan and Afghanistan for trade and movement of people.

The elders of both Bajaur and Kunar made the demand during a meeting held at Nawa Pass on Monday.

The delegation of Bajaur was consisted of Awami National Party leader Sheikh Janzada, All Bajaur Political Parties Alliance former chairman Qazi Abdul Manan, Pakistan Peoples Party district president Haji Sher Bahadur, Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Lali Shah, tribal elders Malik Wazir, Malik Lal Rahman, Malik Ajab Khan, Malik Yar Khan and Malik Sultan.

Malik Mohammad Meran, Malik Miandad, Malik Khan Bacha, Malik Amanat Khan, Malik Shamoon and several other elders were part of the Kunar delegation, according to sources.

They said that reopening of border routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially Nawa Pass, for both trade and people was remained the top agenda of the meeting, which continued for several hours.

The members of both the delegations demanded of the governments of both the countries to take tangible steps for the early reopening of Nawa Pass route.

Meanwhile, ANP leader Sheikh Jan Zada, who attended the meeting, told journalists here on Tuesday that the meeting was held in a very friendly and pleasant environment.

He said that participants of the meeting asked both the countries to reopen Nawa Pass route without further delay. He said that they also agreed to work for maintaining peace in the border areas of both the countries.

He said that the Kunar delegation gifted traditional caps to elders of Bajaur. He said the next meeting of elders on the issue was likely to be held after Eidul Fitr.

PROTEST: The participants of a rally here on Tuesday demanded of the authorities to produce ‘missing persons’ before the courts and take tangible steps to control the incidents of targeted killing in the region.

The demonstration was arranged by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) on the call of its chief Manzoor Pashteen at the main square of Khar Bazaar.

Besides scorers of political activists, a number of family members of missing persons also attended the protest rally. PTM provincial coordinator Idrees Bacha and several others addressed the protesters.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

