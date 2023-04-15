Religious affairs minister and JUI-F MNA Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in Islamabad road accident

Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday, capital police said.

Police said on Twitter that the minister’s car was “hit by a Hilux Revo” while he was travelling from Mariott towards the Secretariat Chowk.

Five people were travelling in the Hilux Revo and they, along with their vehicle, have been taken into custody, police added.

Meanwhile, the minister was shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital, but he didn’t survive the accident, the police statement said.

It is not clear yet whether the minister was travelling alone or there were other passengers in his car.

Mufti Shakoor was an MNA of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from the erstwhile tribal areas. The JUI-F said his funeral prayers would be offered at 2pm on Sunday in Lakki Marwat.

Condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and regret over Mufti Shakoor’s demise, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The premier extended his condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for him, the statement said, adding that Shakoor was one of the “dynamic and ideological leaders” of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and a good person.

PM Shehbaz praised his performance as the religious affairs minister.

Separately, the premier tweeted from his account that he was deeply saddened to hear about the “sudden death of my friend, colleague and an important member of the cabinet, Mufti Abdul Shakoor”.

The premier remembered him as a “practising scholar, an ideological political activist and a pious person”.

President Dr Arif Alvi lauded Mufti Shakoor’s services towards interfaith harmony.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed regret over the incident and extended his condolences to Shakoor’s family.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said he had ordered Islamabad’s inspector general of police to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf praised Shakoor as being a “pious person and principled politician” who worked hard for people’s welfare and the country’s development.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Javed also extended their condolences and prayed for Mufti Shakoor.

Additional reporting by Tahir Sherani.