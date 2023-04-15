Govt forms task force on artificial intelligence for national development

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has formed a 15-member National Task Force on Artificial Intelligence aimed at achieving the required goals of national development.

“The key objective of the [task force] is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of AI in the business, development, governance, education and healthcare sectors,” said a press release issued on Friday.

The task force will comprise artificial intelligence (AI) experts as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.

Iqbal emphasised the AI’s importance for progress in the near future, saying that “it will bring transformative changes in the fields of economy, governance, and education.”

He said the task force was aimed at harnessing the power of AI for Pakistan’s development and growth while ensuring that the benefits were accessible to all segments of society.

Iqbal said establishing the task force was part of the government’s commitment to embracing its potential to transform the country’s economic landscape positively.

“By investing in AI, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens,” the minister said.

Iqbal also emphasised AI’s crucial role in driving economic growth and development for Pakistan.

“The integration of AI in our governance, healthcare and education systems has the potential to revolutionise these sectors and bring about significant progress,” he added.

The minister pointed out that from improving decision-making processes to personalised medical treatments and enhancing learning experiences, AI could offer solutions that were previously unattainable.

In 2018, a National Centre for Artificial Intelligence was also set up in Pakistan, the press release said.