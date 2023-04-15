Al-Quds Day rally in Islamabad condemns continued occupation of Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD: To express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and protest the continued occupation of Jerusalem as well as the Al-Aqsa mosque, International Al-Quds Day was observed across Pakistan on Friday.

The participants of rallies held in different cities, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, not only raised voice against the Zionist state of Israel, which is committing atrocities against the Palestinians, but also condemned the persecution of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces.

The main Al-Quds Day rally in the federal capital was organised by Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) and Imamiya Students Organisation Pakistan from G-6 Imambargah to D-Chowk.

Led by MWM Chairman Allama Nasir Abbas, the participants carried placards against Zionism and the state of Israel.

They torched the Israeli and US flags at D-Chowk and slammed the world powers for backing Israeli actions that were tantamount to violation of norms and international laws.

Allama Abbas said: “We are against every oppressor and will stand with the oppressed.” He said only because of the determination and steadfastness of Palestinians as well the Muslims around the world, the dream of “Greater Israel” and destruction of Al Quds mosque has been shattered.

“Not only that but conditions show that Israel is falling apart. It is a failed state and its economy is surviving only because of undue backing by the US,” he added.

Nasir Sheerazi, president Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, said out of numerous violations committed by Israel, if sanction was imposed on it over anyone of them the whole Zionist state will collapse.

“No country can survive with tensions and active warfare in all four corners and strained relations with every other community of the world,” Mr Sheerazi said, adding with growing communications and social media misdoings of Israel cannot be kept hidden now.

Contrary to last year, Secretary General of Shia Ulema Council (SUC) Allama Shabbir Maisami decided to divert the rally of his party from an abandoned route at G-6 Imambargah to Aabpara Chowk.

Since the local chapter of the SUC could not obtain permission from the deputy commissioner office for the rally, police and officers of the ICT administration stopped the participants on the way towards Aabpara.

The situation resulted in brief skirmishes between the followers of SUC and the police, injuring some people on both sides.

However, Allama Maisami eventually decided not to move ahead and speeches against Israeli occupation of Palestine were made outside the Imambargah.

SUC senior vice president Allama Arif Wahidi highlighted the significance of Al-Quds day. He said the day was initiated in 1979 and some people in the West used to make fun of the idea, but now this day is observed in western countries, including the US, as well.

“We are not against Jews or any community but the establishment of Israel is against international laws and Zionist regime is violator of humanitarian laws. Therefore, they are liable for sanctions by the UN bodies,” Allama Wahidi added.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2023