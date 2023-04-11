Six Levies men killed in road accident

KHUZDAR: Six personnel of Pakistan Levies were killed in an accident in the Surab area of the Quetta-Karachi highway on Monday night, officials said.

They added that the personnel were escorting the convoy of Kalat Commissioner Dawood Khilji when their vehicle collided with a broken-down trailer truck parked in the middle of the highway.

“Six Levies personnel died on the spot,” Suran Deputy Commissioner Jalaluddin Kakar told Dawn. The deceased were identified as Yasir, Wasim Yasmeen, Mohammad Tariq, Abdul Qudoos, Fawad Basit and Mohammad Shafiq. The bodies were later shifted to district hospital.

