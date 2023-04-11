DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

Six Levies men killed in road accident

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 07:12am

KHUZDAR: Six personnel of Pakistan Levies were killed in an accident in the Surab area of the Quetta-Karachi highway on Monday night, officials said.

They added that the personnel were escorting the convoy of Kalat Commissioner Dawood Khilji when their vehicle collided with a broken-down trailer truck parked in the middle of the highway.

“Six Levies personnel died on the spot,” Suran Deputy Commissioner Jalaluddin Kakar told Dawn. The deceased were identified as Yasir, Wasim Yasmeen, Mohammad Tariq, Abdul Qudoos, Fawad Basit and Mohammad Shafiq. The bodies were later shifted to district hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...
Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.