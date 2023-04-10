DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2023

Dalai Lama apologises for asking boy to suck his tongue

AFP Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 06:15pm
<p>In this file photo taken on December 29, 2022, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama waves during his first day of teaching session at the Kalachakra Ground in Bodhgaya. — AFP</p>

In this file photo taken on December 29, 2022, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama waves during his first day of teaching session at the Kalachakra Ground in Bodhgaya. — AFP

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologised on Monday after a video which showed him asking a boy to suck his tongue triggered a backlash on social media.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Dalai Lama, 87, planting a kiss on the boy’s lips as he leaned in to pay his respects.

The Buddhist monk is then seen sticking his tongue out as he asked the child to suck it. “Can you suck my tongue,” he is heard asking the young boy in the video.

The video is from an event in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala city in northern India, on February 28.

“His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” said a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.

“His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” it added. “He regrets the incident.”

Twitter users slammed the video, calling it “disgusting” and “absolutely sick” after it started trending on Sunday.

“Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologise for his sexist comments. But saying — Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting,” wrote user Sangita.

Another poster, Rakhi Tripathi, said: “What did I just see? What that child must be feeling? Disgusting.”

The Dalai Lama remains the universally recognised face of the movement for Tibetan autonomy.

But the global spotlight he enjoyed after winning the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize has dimmed and the deluge of invitations to hobnob with world leaders and Hollywood stars has slowed, partly because the ageing leader has cut back on his punishing travel schedule, but also due to China’s growing economic and political clout.

Beijing accuses him of wanting to split China, and has referred to him as a “wolf in a monk’s robe”.

In 2019, the Dalai Lama apologised for saying that if his successor were to be a woman, she would have to be “attractive”. The comments, which were criticised around the world, were made in an interview with the BBC.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.