Bajaur residents protest denial of free wheat flour

BAJAUR/SHANGLA: Scores of people demonstrated in the Khar area of Bajaur tribal district on Saturday alleging the denial of free wheat flour under the government’s scheme to deserving families.

They demanded a crackdown on flour dealers over the irregularity.

The demonstration was staged in the Civil Colony of Khar amid sloganeering against the food department, flour mills and dealers.

The protesters claimed that the government’s free flour scheme was meant for deserving families but flour bags didn’t reach all such people.

They added that more than 2,000 bags had gone “missing” from distribution centres in the district during the last two days.

Karakoram Highway blocked in Shangla

The protesters blamed the irregularity on the district food controller and his subordinates, dealers of free wheat, and flour mills and alleged that political and trader leaders were also involved in the anomaly.

They said the recent fraud by the dealers with the support of management of local flour mills and officials of the district food department has deprived several hundreds of needy and poor people of their right to free wheat flour.

The protesters urged the district administration, especially deputy commissioner, to ensure provision of free flour to all deserving families in the district.

Meanwhile, the residents of Dandai and adjoining village councils in Shangla district on Saturday blocked the Karakoram Highway and staged a protest against “unjust” distribution of free flour under a government scheme.

The call for protest was given by village council members.

After blocking the Karakoram Highway, the protesters shouted slogans against the local administration and police.

Led by village council members Maulana Yousaf, Ziaullah Swati, Bashirzada, Shakilur Rehman and Mohammad Yehya, the protesters said the administration had designated five flour distribution points for a single union council, Maira, but there was not a single such point for the Dandai union council.

Maulana Yousaf complained that scuffles at flour distribution centres had become a routine as the people, including elderly people and women, were made to queue up for long hours in the current month of fasting.

Bashirzada said the government should close down the flour distribution programme before announcing a flour subsidy for the deserving families to their relief.

The mob blocked the highway for around three hours suspending traffic on the KKH to the trouble of people travelling between Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Later, officials of the local administration held talks with protesters and promised the opening of more flour points in the adjoining areas of Dandai.

The mob dispersed peacefully thereafter.

