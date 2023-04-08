‘Suspicious man’ arrested from near PM House: Islamabad Police

A “suspicious” man was arrested from Pakistan Secretariat near the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, according to Islamabad Police.

In a statement, the capital city police spokesperson Jawwad Taqi said the individual could not present any identification document at the time of his arrest.

“The suspicious person was detained from near the wall adjacent to the Pak Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s House,” he added.

The spokesperson said the individual’s medical tests were being conducted to ascertain his mental health.

The CCTV footage showed the man walking on the main road outside the Pak Secretariat Blocks A, B, C, and D.

However, similar pedestrian activity was also seen soon after the man passed through the secretariat blocks.