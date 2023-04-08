DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2023

Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion

Reuters Published April 8, 2023 Updated April 8, 2023 11:33am
<p>Tesla vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California — Reuters/file</p>

Tesla vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California — Reuters/file

A California Tesla owner on Friday sued the electric carmaker in a prospective class action lawsuit accusing it of violating the privacy of customers.

The lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California came after Reuters reported on Thursday that groups of Tesla employees privately shared via an internal messaging system sometimes highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras between 2019 and 2022.

The lawsuit, filed by Henry Yeh, a San Francisco resident who owns Tesla’s Model Y, alleges that Tesla employees were able to access the images and videos for their “tasteless and tortious entertainment” and “the humiliation of those surreptitiously recorded.”

“Like anyone would be, Mr Yeh was outraged at the idea that Tesla’s cameras can be used to violate his family’s privacy, which the California Constitution scrupulously protects,” Jack Fitzgerald, an attorney representing Yeh, said in a statement to Reuters.

“Tesla needs to be held accountable for these invasions and for misrepresenting its lax privacy practices to him and other Tesla owners,” Fitzgerald said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The lawsuit said Tesla’s conduct is “particularly egregious” and “highly offensive.”

It said Yeh was filing the complaint “against Tesla on behalf of himself, similarly-situated class members, and the general public.” The complaint said the prospective class would include individuals who owned or leased a Tesla within the past four years.

Reuters reported that some Tesla employees could see customers “doing laundry and really intimate things. We could see their kids,” citing a former employee.

“Indeed, parents’ interest in their children’s privacy is one of the most fundamental liberty interests society recognizes,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks the court “to enjoin Tesla from engaging in its wrongful behavior, including violating the privacy of customers and others, and to recover actual and punitive damages.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.
Chinese diplomacy
08 Apr, 2023

Chinese diplomacy

THE post-World War II global order has been dominated by the US, and to a lesser extent its European allies. It is...
Coming undone
Updated 07 Apr, 2023

Coming undone

The government's obsession with power is impeding the much-needed restructuring of Pakistan's economy.
Overt racism
07 Apr, 2023

Overt racism

BRITISH Home Secretary Suella Braverman seems to have achieved quite a feat — that of being a non-white person ...
Keamari gas deaths
07 Apr, 2023

Keamari gas deaths

ILLEGAL industrial concerns located in congested residential areas present a clear danger to human health and...