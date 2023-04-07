ATC allows acquittal plea of Sindh opposition leader Sheikh

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court on Thursday acquitted Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a case pertaining to an alleged attack on a team of the anti-encroachment cell.

Mr Sheikh, through his lawyer, moved an application under Section 265-K (power of court to acquit accused at any stage) of the criminal procedure code seeking his acquittal from the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, an ATC judge, who was conducting the proceedings in the judicial complex inside the central prison, allowed the application and exonerated the applicant.

According to the prosecution, Mr Sheikh allegedly facilitated and instigated his aide, Shahzada Faheem Laghari, to open fire on Anti-Encroachment Cell’s Assistant Director Abdul Waleed and his team during an operation to remove unauthorised structures in Gulshan-i-Maymar in May last year.

It stated that the opposition leader had extended threats of dire consequences to the assistant director.

A case was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506-B (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gulshan-i-Maymar police station against Mr Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned hearing of another case pertaining to violence during the by-election on PS-88 against him to May 19 due to absence of investigating officer of the case.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2023