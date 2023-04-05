LHC seeks details about funds for free flour

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday summoned details about funds being used for the distribution of free flour among needy citizens and also restrained the caretaker government of Punjab from publicity of the scheme in the media.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan also summoned a report on the mechanism of including underprivileged citizens in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The judge was hearing a petition questioning the procedure adopted by the government for the free flour distribution and deaths of citizens due to stampedes at the distribution points in the province.

Justice Khan observed that the provision of free flour to the deserving citizens was not a favour from the government but their basic right.

Bars govt from publicity of scheme in media

The judge said that the self-respect of the citizens should be maintained in line with the Islamic teachings.

Referring to the rule of second caliph Umar Farooq (R.A), the judge said it would have been better if the citizens were provided the flour bags at their doorstep.

Justice Khan warned the caretaker government of action if found involved in utilising the funds allocated for Ramazan Bazaars for the free flour distribution.

Judicial Activism Panel chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition saying several citizens lost their lives standing in the queues for free flour due to poor arrangements made by the government.

He alleged that the flour being distributed by the government was substandard.

He asked the court to take action against the government and the flour mills involved in production and distribution of the substandard flour.

JIT CHALLENGED: PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Tuesday filed a writ petition before the Lahore High Court challenging the formation of a JIT in the cases of alleged violence by the party workers outside the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider will take up the petition on Wednesday (today).

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2023